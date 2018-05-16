Global Indemnity (GBLI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Shares of Global Indemnity opened at $39.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.03. Global Indemnity has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $39.25.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Co., sold 6,096 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $244,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 1,000 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $37,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 330,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.