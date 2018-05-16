Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) Releases Earnings Results

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Glassbridge Enterprises opened at $1.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glassbridge Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage services worldwide. The company offers solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

