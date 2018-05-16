Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 66.28%.

GLAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann raised Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 423,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,282.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 212,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 134,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

