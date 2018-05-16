Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,262 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $69,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences opened at $66.99 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.19). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 14,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,177,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $3,932,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,279,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,102 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,884. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

