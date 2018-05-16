GGP Inc. (GGP) Holdings Boosted by Kassirer Asset Management Corp

Kassirer Asset Management Corp raised its position in GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp’s holdings in GGP were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GGP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,827,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,367,000 after buying an additional 450,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GGP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,034,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,882,000 after buying an additional 673,647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in GGP by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,632,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,469,000 after buying an additional 4,162,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GGP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,012,000 after buying an additional 337,592 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GGP in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,743,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGP opened at $20.42 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. GGP Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GGP had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $574.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GGP Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. GGP’s payout ratio is 56.05%.

GGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price target on shares of GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

