Gevo (GEVO) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Gevo opened at $0.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 70.28%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

