Genworth Financial (GNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,834,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,660,352 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genworth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 312,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 359,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 588,110 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,600,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 801,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

