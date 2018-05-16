Genuine Parts (GPC) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $42,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

