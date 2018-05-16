GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 130,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 196,150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics opened at $6.62 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.79.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research set a $11.00 target price on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $28,772.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,494 shares of company stock worth $315,524. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

