General Motors (GM) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $57.00 price objective on General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Motors has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $36.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In related news, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $355,869.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,809.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,209,405 shares of company stock worth $1,596,964,126 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,199,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,007,000 after acquiring an additional 404,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,020,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,709,000 after acquiring an additional 110,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,810,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

