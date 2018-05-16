General Mills (GIS) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of General Mills by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 840.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

