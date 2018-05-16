General Electric (GE) Research Coverage Started at Gabelli

Investment analysts at Gabelli began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Gabelli’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $23.50 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric opened at $14.71 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,359.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,785,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,557 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.