Generac (GNRC) and Regal Beloit (RBC) Head to Head Contrast

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Generac has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Generac and Regal Beloit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 1 4 4 0 2.33 Regal Beloit 0 6 5 0 2.45

Generac currently has a consensus price target of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Regal Beloit has a consensus price target of $85.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Regal Beloit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Generac.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Generac does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generac and Regal Beloit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $1.67 billion 1.80 $160.29 million $3.40 14.28 Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 1.04 $213.00 million $4.87 16.28

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Generac. Generac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Beloit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Generac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Regal Beloit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 10.37% 45.91% 11.68% Regal Beloit 6.57% 9.87% 5.16%

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Generac on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 22kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17.5kW; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing markets. Additionally, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, product accessories, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

