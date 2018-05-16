Gear4Music (G4M) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gear4Music (LON:G4M) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.80 ($0.11) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gear4Music had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Gear4Music opened at GBX 711 ($9.64) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Gear4Music has a 1 year low of GBX 505.20 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 894.64 ($12.14).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.56) price target on shares of Gear4Music in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum expansion products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, cymbals, snare drums, drum hardware, individual drums, percussion products, and drum accessories; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

