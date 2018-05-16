GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 72.2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and SouthXchange. GCN Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4,642.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.01662690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015324 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003600 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016181 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00036634 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 156,172,385,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

