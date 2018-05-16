GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of “GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Get "GCI Liberty alerts:

Separately, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th.

“GCI Liberty stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. “GCI Liberty has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

“GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that “GCI Liberty will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in “GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in “GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in “GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in “GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in “GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

“GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on “GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for "GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.