Gartner (IT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gartner reported strong first-quarter 2018 results with revenues and earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The topline growth was driven by strength across research, consulting and events segments. Gartner offers timely, comprehensive analysis that is known for its quality, independence and objectivity. The company’s research reports have become indispensable tools for diverse companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. On the flipside, Gartner continues to face stiff competition from other players in the market that is characterized by limited barriers to entry. Since a significant portion of Gartner’s revenues is generated from operations outside the United States, the company remains susceptible to foreign currency fluctuations. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

NYSE:IT opened at $135.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Gartner has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.22 million. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. Gartner’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $245,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,575.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $657,453.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,257 shares of company stock worth $10,951,023 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $13,727,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gartner by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

