Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,399 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Garmin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $116,916.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 36,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,426,114 shares of company stock valued at $145,437,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

