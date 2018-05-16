Garmin (GRMN) vs. FLIR Systems (FLIR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and FLIR Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 18.57% 15.66% 12.02% FLIR Systems 5.66% 15.43% 10.24%

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Garmin pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Garmin and FLIR Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 5 2 0 2.29 FLIR Systems 0 3 3 2 2.88

Garmin presently has a consensus price target of $58.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. FLIR Systems has a consensus price target of $51.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than FLIR Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garmin and FLIR Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $3.09 billion 3.62 $694.95 million $2.94 20.15 FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 4.19 $107.22 million $1.88 29.24

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLIR Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garmin beats FLIR Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

