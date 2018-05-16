GanjaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (MRJA)

GanjaCoin (CURRENCY:MRJA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. GanjaCoin has a market capitalization of $913,058.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GanjaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GanjaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GanjaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010000 BTC.

About GanjaCoin

GanjaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. GanjaCoin’s total supply is 22,283,190 coins. GanjaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Ganja_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GanjaCoin’s official website is www.ganjacoinpro.com

GanjaCoin Coin Trading

GanjaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GanjaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GanjaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GanjaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

