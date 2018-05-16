G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

G1 Therapeutics traded down $0.07, hitting $46.91, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,327. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.07). equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 7,500 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $571,453 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

