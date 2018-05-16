FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelixis Lowered by Analyst (EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cann upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Exelixis opened at $21.01 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $1,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,070. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 276,908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

