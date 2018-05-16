FY2020 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer Partners Boosted by Analyst (ETP)

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) – US Capital Advisors upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners opened at $18.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Energy Transfer Partners has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,765 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 525.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,083,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,781,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,722 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 40.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,337,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is presently 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

