FY2018 EPS Estimates for U.S. Silver & Gold Lowered by Clarus Securities (USA)

U.S. Silver & Gold (TSE:USA) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Silver & Gold in a research note issued on Friday, May 11th. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for U.S. Silver & Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

U.S. Silver & Gold (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.17 million.

Separately, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silver & Gold in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

USA opened at C$4.57 on Monday. U.S. Silver & Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.11.

In other U.S. Silver & Gold news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00. Also, Director Gordon E. Pridham sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$163,331.70.

About U.S. Silver & Gold

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra Señora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

