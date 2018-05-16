FY2018 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc Lifted by Jefferies Group (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Retail Properties of America opened at $11.22 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.30. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

