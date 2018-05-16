FY2018 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. Cut by Analyst (ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Astronics in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $171.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $35.02 on Monday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $978.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,368 shares in the company, valued at $977,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,891,000 after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 926,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 591,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 365,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

