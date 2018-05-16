FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Zynex Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a return on equity of 356.96% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Zynex opened at $3.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Zynex has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

