Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care opened at $50.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.21). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.436 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

