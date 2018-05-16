FreightCar America (RAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

FreightCar America traded up $0.25, reaching $15.53, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,460. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.48.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 54.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 497,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

