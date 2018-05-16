Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of Franklin Wireless remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888. Franklin Wireless has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of -0.28.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

