Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $388,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,042,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.