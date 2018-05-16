Franco-Nevada (FNV) Receives $88.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada opened at $71.13 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.05. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $71.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 128.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.