Franco-Nevada (FNV) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$220.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.36.

Shares of FNV opened at C$91.45 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$85.21 and a 1 year high of C$110.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

