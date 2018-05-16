Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.19.

Alphabet opened at $1,084.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.22 and a 12 month high of $1,099.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.