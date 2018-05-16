Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,633. The company has a market capitalization of $191.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.52. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $3.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.