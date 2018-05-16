Forestar Group (FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok Acquires 500 Shares

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 24.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,294,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

