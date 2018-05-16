Footy Cash (XFT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash . The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

