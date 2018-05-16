Flycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $259,190.00 (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Flycoin has a market capitalization of $259,190.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00014828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023549 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000439 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Coin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

