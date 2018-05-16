Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Boosts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

In related news, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $671,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

