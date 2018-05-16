Fleetcor (FLT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fleetcor were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Fleetcor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fleetcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fleetcor by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Fleetcor by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Fleetcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on shares of Fleetcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fleetcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fleetcor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fleetcor from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Fleetcor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Fleetcor opened at $202.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Fleetcor has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fleetcor (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.46 million. Fleetcor had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fleetcor will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fleetcor

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

