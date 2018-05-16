Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.52 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,389. The company has a market cap of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 686,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 231,437 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.