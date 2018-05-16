FirstEnergy (FE) Holdings Increased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 701,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,234,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 817,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,644,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy opened at $33.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

