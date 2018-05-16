First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,323 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

In related news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,895.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,236.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,786. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James opened at $93.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

