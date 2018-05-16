First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $729,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (ASML)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,725,000 after buying an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,435,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 784.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,486,000 after buying an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $197.64 and a 52 week high of $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

ASML declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on ASML from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Santander downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.