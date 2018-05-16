First Majestic Silver (FR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR stock opened at C$8.99 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$12.72.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The business had revenue of C$77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.20 million.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.