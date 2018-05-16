First Majestic Silver (AG) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Majestic Silver earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.6295922370042 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,290,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

