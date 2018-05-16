First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 394,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 337,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,156,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 271,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 698,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 236,924 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $8,773,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 336,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem opened at $42.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.17 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 21.49%. research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 55.72%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $39,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,235. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

