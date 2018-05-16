First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Hovde Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.26. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $373,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $1,041. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

