First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (FFNM) Announces None Dividend of $2.15

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFNM) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of FFNM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481. First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FFNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal of Northern Michigan that provides various financial services to individual and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, Christmas club accounts, money market accounts, youth accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as debit and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.