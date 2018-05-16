First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

First Choice Bancorp opened at $29.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides various financial services for consumers and commercial clients. It offers personal and business deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, including lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, and professional business lines of credit; construction loans; commercial real estate loans; pacific coast regional corporation guarantee loans to assist small business owners for obtaining loans that are not traditionally bankable; consumer loans comprising credit cards and home mortgage assistance services; and small business administration guarantee loans.

